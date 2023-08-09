Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Community

We subscribe to the Dispatch and recently increased our modest donations to public television and radio. We want to support efforts to grow and strengthen our community.

Opinion by Darrell J. Pedersen
Today at 10:27 AM

Just home from camping, I ate breakfast while reading the Saturday, July 29 Brainerd Dispatch. Good news on the front page. The Crow Wing County Fair has started its 150th run! Every year, the fair board strives to improve the fair. This year they are growing their emphasis on activities for children. A fair for the whole community and area to enjoy. My wife, Jennifer and I love attending the fair, seeing many friends and neighbors there, and meeting more. Lots of work to make wonderful fairs.

The Dispatch also reported Brainerd School District 181 is entering its 150th year. Amazing. John Erickson, volunteer archivist, has launched preparations for a “Coming Home Concert” conducted by several current and former BHS choir directors, and composed of anyone in the community who would like to sing. It will be offered during BHS Homecoming Week at Gichi-zibbi Center for the Arts. I want to be there, listening. More hard work done to enhance the quality of life in our community. To draw us together. And, in such an amazing space.

If you are reading this, you may have read the two articles I mentioned. In the Brainerd Dispatch. You may also have watched community building segments on Lakeland Public Television. Or heard uplifting, informative, even amazing pieces on Minnesota Public Radio. I certainly have. Also, the crime, the shortcomings, the struggles, the needs of our community and world. Real life. Honest reporting. Both or all sides. Hard work invested in enhancing our awareness, understanding and commitment to living and working together in community.

We subscribe to the Dispatch despite missing the daily printed newspaper. We recently increased our modest donations to public television and radio. We want to support efforts to grow and strengthen our community.

Thank you, trustworthy news media people.

Darrell J. Pedersen

Baxter

