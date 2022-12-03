Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Reader Opinion: Compass to compassion

There can be benefit from earlier teachings of compassion, not only to a wider community, but to ourselves; as we are, as we were and as we will become.

Stack of newspapers on a laptop computer.
Opinion by Philip L M Vaughan
December 03, 2022 01:20 PM
As we satisfy ourselves with the things that fill us, it can be helpful to take inventory and ownership of the list of ingredients on our own package.

I do not always read the content labels on grocery products as it can be tedious; the print is small and I am sometimes less caring.

And while that reading might be done in the store, it also occurs in the kitchen, as the product gets poured into the pot.

Even then there can often be a shrug of the shoulders, lazily accepting the consequences of our commerce.

The same can be true toward the elements of integrity with our own stock for the soup of the soul — for our buy-ins and our sell-outs.

Often that broth is long-simmering and sometimes hard-boiled from our early beginnings in environs that were seasoned with salts and flavorings more digestible to our forbearers.

We need not reject those passed heritages in order to supplement a broader landscape for outlook.

We may now better learn and better relearn to unlearn.

Likely this can continue. It may be helpful, going forward, to reread our recipes and select healthy ingredients with an eye toward outcomes at the larger dinner table, which we share with others.

And we can find better tools, whether pots and pans, needles and threads, compass and maps — service being a refreshing ingredient of resiliency in a rewarding stew.

And those tools can help build with better understandings of how our brains and bodies can suffer when only receiving what we want and better thrive with what is more sorely needed.

Philip L M Vaughan

Lake Edward Township

