Reader Opinion: Congrats to Bryan Jelinski

I would like to extend my congratulations to Mr. Bryan Jelinski on his retirement!

In the early 2000s, I was a young man and had the pleasure of working at Cub Foods in Baxter and Brainerd for a few years through high school. Mr. Jelinski was a great store manager. He was understanding toward his employees, yet firm and motivating. I remember him as a hands-on manager who was not always hunkered down in meetings or his office. I remember him being out on the sales floor, speaking with employees and customers on a frequent basis.

Twenty-plus years later, he still remembers me when I run into him while shopping.

Congrats, Bryan! Enjoy your retirement to its fullest!

Kevin J. Koop

ADVERTISEMENT

Baxter