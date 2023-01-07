Reader Opinion: Congrats to Bryan Jelinski
Mr. Jelinski was a great store manager at Baxter and Brainerd Cub Foods.
I would like to extend my congratulations to Mr. Bryan Jelinski on his retirement!
In the early 2000s, I was a young man and had the pleasure of working at Cub Foods in Baxter and Brainerd for a few years through high school. Mr. Jelinski was a great store manager. He was understanding toward his employees, yet firm and motivating. I remember him as a hands-on manager who was not always hunkered down in meetings or his office. I remember him being out on the sales floor, speaking with employees and customers on a frequent basis.
Twenty-plus years later, he still remembers me when I run into him while shopping.
Congrats, Bryan! Enjoy your retirement to its fullest!
Kevin J. Koop
Baxter