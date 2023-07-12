Reader Opinion: Consider private school

The Brainerd lakes area has several private schools and at least one charter school that is worth each parent’s consideration for the following reasons.

Smaller class sizes: Private schools often have a smaller class size which allows more individual attention for each student. Although smaller class size does not always equate to higher academic results, it is common for schools with smaller class sizes to have better academic achievements among their students.

Flexibility: Public schools have large numbers of subjects they can offer, but they are constrained by the curriculum the school purchases. Private schools have enough flexibility to develop their own curricula catering to their student's needs. This flexibility creates a comprehensive education that extends beyond traditional subjects.

Diverse educational emphasis: Private schools offer a variety of educational philosophies, allowing parents to choose schools that align with their values and their child’s needs. Schools can provide an emphasis on religious education, alternative teaching methods, or a specific academic discipline.

Parental involvement: Private schools have more direct parental influence than the public school system. Private schools encourage parental involvement, creating a sense of teamwork among the students, staff, and parents. This teamwork allows parents to actively participate in their child's education, which develops a positive and supportive learning environment.

Public schools will always be a part of the educational landscape. And for some parents that may be the only viable option. But if parents are looking for an education that supports parents, values traditional education, and does not immediately bow to cultural pressure, private education should be a serious consideration.

Jonathan Roberts

Baxter