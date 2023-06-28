Reader Opinion: Corpus Christi procession

On Sunday, June 11, area Catholics lead a procession and stations of prayer and praise from a walk between St. Francis Church on North 10th Street to St. Andrew’s Church on Willow and Southeast 11th streets.

In these days of all the violence and unrest in our world it is truly a gorgeous scene to see hundreds of practicing Christians make an annual showing of true Christianity.

Many residents were able to witness this service and gain graces. Thank you to the churches for organizing and for all the entrants who participated.

Florence Nelson

Baxter