Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Court packing

Court packing is being brought up now so that Democrats in Congress can possibly have their way on issues.

Opinion by Patrick Borden
Today at 10:27 AM

A few days ago, on the news, there was a segment on how Sen. Tina Smith is in favor of something known as court packing.

In this case court packing is where a number of justices would be added to the Supreme Court, four more than the current nine. The added justices would more than likely be like-minded on issue as the party that nominates them.

Court packing is being brought up now so that Democrats in Congress can possibly have their way on issues such as abortion “rights.”

If court packing is allowed now, what’s to stop a different party, if in charge in the future, from adding even more justices to the Supreme Court, so that they could have their way?

Where would it end?

Patrick Borden

Brainerd

