Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Courting the presidents

The elasticities and longevities of our political systems can extend both left and right, up and down and in all of the directions that a sphere can provide.

Opinion by Philip L M Vaughan
Today at 11:27 AM

What a time to be alive. The world is abuzz with all of the things that seem to have lives of their own — wars, pestilences, hungers, deceits and greed.

Yes, there are new angles and outlooks aplenty. And we have new and improved tools and implements with which to either promote or circumvent these age-old conditions and their proxies.

Some cite certain recent entries into the recording of history, especially cameras, both still and with motion, which give an eyes-on complement to a more bare written record, with the writer unable to be fully devoid of perspective, outlook, subjective bias, interpretation and unrevealed interests.

With some experience in holding politicians accountable for misdeeds, missed opportunities and missions gone wrong, both courts and public opinions vie for better seating on the benches of accusations, trials and errors.

One such recent circumstance takes us to a new pinnacle which seems to peak the prurient interest of many with some certainty of being a slide down for some bodies.

This new path of responsibilities acknowledged by both wings of this plucked bird is that there is precedent coming forward and some possibility of going backward.

There are likely to be many motions by lawyers and more emotions by observers, with cameras not seeing all, but perhaps more than enough.

While it seems reasonable to have some disdain for all of the machinations going on, this is the process of maintaining our vehicles of politic, lubricating its joints and bearings while at the same time vacuuming and wiping clean some of the interiors and its dusted-up body.

Perfect dynamics for our future.

Philip L M Vaughan

Lake Edward Township

