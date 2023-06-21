Reader Opinion: Covering for leftist agenda

Once again, the Brainerd Dispatch covers for the leftist agenda.

In their story about citizen concerns regarding obscene books in the Forestview Middle School library, they wrote, “the books in question are already restricted to an extent.”

Really? This “restriction” amounts to the books merely being A.) restricted to seventh and eighth graders, and B.) requiring a signed parental permission slip.

The “B” portion is itself a phony “restriction,” as the student only needs a parental signature to check the book out, not to read it in the library.

But the real injustice is part “A” because books containing such graphic filth should never even be allowed in the library at all, seeing as how the middle school is populated exclusively with minor children. That would make it illegal to be shown to children anywhere else in the state. But public education, at large, has wrangled an exemption for itself when it comes to obscenity laws.

Nice, ha?

Come on, Dispatch! Tell your readers the truth. ISD 181, tell parents the truth. Parents, taxpaying citizens, call and email the school board and demand an end to the repugnant garbage in the libraries.

Call and email your state representatives and tell them this phony legal exemption must be removed that shields school libraries from criminal law.

This isn't a First Amendment issue, either. If children wish to read filth once they've reached adulthood, so be it. But not when they are so young, impressionable and already being misguided by those they and their parents should trust.

Watch the public forum presentation for yourself on YouTube search “Brainerd School Board meetings” look for the June 12, 2023, meeting. Public opinion starts at the 9:50 mark.

John Sylvester

Crosslake