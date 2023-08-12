Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Dear Republicans

When lies and destruction are protected over honesty and accountability and truth it destroys.

Opinion by Deb Halsted
Today at 10:26 AM

I have sincerely asked the question: When is the party going to hold Trump accountable? He is a sexual predator, a proven liar, a man who would destroy a country for power and this party has not held him accountable! I wonder what our children think when they see this shell of a human being protected more than these children being killed in our schools, protected more than children in poverty. This party, by not choosing to hold him accountable, is a party to the destruction of our country. I wonder what our children think watching 1/6 and knowing the shell of a human being brought this to our people. In my experience trying to have a decent conversation about this is pointless, with many who claim to be Republican, they deflect. Legislators claiming to be Republican will not address this for fear of losing votes. What do our children think of this? I do not like Liz Cheney's platform, obviously I detested her father, however she showed courage and she fought for democracy! However, those who wish to destroy our democracy within the party tried to destroy her and remove her from the Republican Party. I am reminded of the powerful hierarchy of the Catholic Church hiding the sexual predators and destroying lives. When lies and destruction are protected over honesty and accountability and truth it destroys!

Deb Halsted

Baxter

