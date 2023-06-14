Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Define a demagogue

Rep. Ben Davis used this event to agitate the mostly white older audience against teachers, the DFL and particularly against the LGBTQ+ community.

Opinion by Sally Boos
Today at 10:27 AM

All major dictionaries define a demagogue as a political leader who seeks support and power by appealing to the fears, desires, passions and prejudices of the people. Noted demagogues in the 20th century were Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussilini, Huey Long, and Joe McCarthy. I witnessed another on Sunday afternoon at the God and Government town hall. Rep. Ben Davis used this event to agitate the mostly white older audience against teachers, the DFL and particularly against the LGBTQ+ community. His remarks were full of lies and distortions about almost every bill passed this legislative session. He claimed that the reproductive health care bill allows babies to be killed at birth, that school boards exist to teach kids to be racists, that the governor and all Democrats are marxist and wish to take away our constitutional rights. This from a man who supported the Jan. 6 insurrection. So what is Marxism? A little research shows that it is a political belief that the struggle between social classes defines economic relationships in a capitalist economy. Noted Marxist societies include China and Cuba. It’s quite a reach to compare MN to either of these countries and to try to convince others that the DFL wants MN to be like them. While Rep. Davis was expounding on his twisted view of MN our representative, Josh Heintzeman said nothing to defend a good portion of his constituents.

Sally Boos

Baxter

