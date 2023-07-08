Reader Opinion: Did I hear right?

I'm sorry I can't answer your question as to when and why our school district started purchasing sexually explicit books for school libraries but I can tell you this. When my youngest daughter was in Brainerd High School she came home with a magazine checked out from the school library. I looked at this magazine and found some information in it to be sexually inappropriate for her.

I called the school library and voiced my concern about why a magazine like this was available to students. The staff person I spoke with told me that they don't read the magazines but just make them available for checking out. That was almost 30 years ago!

I went on YouTube as you suggested and was sickened by what I heard when excerpts were read from books available to Brainerd middle school students grades 5-8. Did I hear right? Grades 5-8?

Theresa M. Jarvela

Brainerd