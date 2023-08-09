Reader Opinion: Dispatch failure

The Brainerd Dispatch has failed to live up to its promise of reporting, informing, and enlightening the community.

There has been a great deal of discussion, interaction, and disagreement between the Brainerd school board and taxpaying citizens/parents.

This paper has run stories about it, but hardly what could be described as investigative or deeply researched.

In other words, the Dispatch has taken the cowardly, “I will not take a stand for controversial truth in case I upset some readers or risk losing subscriptions” position.

Case in point was the Guest Opinion in this paper on July, 22, titled, “The Banned And The Challenged.” This opinion piece represented the opinion that vile, sexually explicit books belong in middle school libraries.

The problem was that the opinion was written by a writer from the Fergus Falls Daily Journal, not the Brainerd Dispatch.

Why has the Dispatch been so timid about stating its position regarding what its editors see as the benefits or detriments of offering sexually explicit materials in the middle school library?

These are not textbooks, mind you, but books promoted to encourage good old “fun reading.” What redeeming value do these adult-themed books provide for our children? More importantly, what irreplaceable value would be lost if they were indeed prohibited to children under the age of 18?

These books contain such graphic descriptions of sexual perversion that this newspaper would not even quote a tamer version of them in a recent reader opinion!

We are all aware of the challenges facing today's small-town newspapers. But hiding the truth from readers is no longer going to qualify as providing a valuable community necessity.

This paper needs to take an official position on this issue and not merely be the community parrot for the school board.

Children's futures are at stake.

Tony Bauer

Nisswa