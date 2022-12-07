Reader Opinion: Do good deeds

After volunteering with the elderly or children, I often feel that I have super powers. I cannot see through walls or fly but I sense a larger “space” within me which helps me handle life’s ups and downs. I find I am more patient and compassionate with myself and others. I understand the demands of time placed on many persons’ schedules and they simply do not have the time or energy to volunteer. But if you do, don't miss out! I always realize a geometric return on my investment of time and energy. At a minimum, during this holiday season, let’s commit to making our community a better place through simple random acts of kindness. Open the door for others, think happy thoughts, be grateful for what you have, practice mindfulness, smile at strangers, put yourself in the shoes of others, etc. Let’s do good by being good to others. Thank you and happy holidays!

Stephen Larson

Brainerd