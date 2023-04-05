50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Reader Opinion: Don’t be selfish

No private citizen needs a military weapon to protect your house or kill an animal.

Opinion by Julie Pawlak
Today at 10:27 AM

So, the murder of thousands of innocent people, including children, by firearms in our country is a people problem, not a gun problem? In a way, they are correct. It's the fact that those people wrongfully interpret the meaning of the Second Amendment. As far as a well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, we already have that in the Army, Navy, Air Force, etc. Instead they think if they can't roam the streets with a powerful military weapon, their rights are being infringed. No private citizen needs a military weapon to protect your house or kill an animal, if that is your pleasure. What about the rights of people to go about their lives without being killed being infringed? Is the mass murder of innocent children and adults just collateral damage because you are afraid of having your shotgun or pistol being taken away? Show some compassion for others beside your own selfishness.

Julie Pawlak

Hackensack

