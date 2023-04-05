Reader Opinion: Don’t feed the hate

I am personally sick and tired of people using religion to target our public schools and teachers. Public schools are not targeting Christians, churches or Christian schools, they are exactly what their title says, public schools, inclusive and for all children if they choose to go. Public schools are not day care centers even though services are provided for many children with parents struggling to work and be there for their children. It is obscene what these radical groups are doing, putting public schools at risk for violence! Those claiming Christian beliefs to target schools, please note I said claiming Christian beliefs! Reality is you have your churches throughout the world, you have schools, you have Sunday schools, no one is stopping you from being a part of them, even when priests were molesting our children in the church. Instead radical groups want to destroy our public schools and target even students that live a different life, or follow a different path. Their goal is to destroy, it certainly is not a goal of equality and freedom of choice to be alive and well in our country. The only groomers in this are those that feed hate and hide behind religion. Thank the creator we still have many Christians with the heart of Jimmy Carter!

Deb Halsted

Baxter