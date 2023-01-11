Reader Opinion: Enjoy Devlyn Brooks’ columns

I’m writing to thank you for publishing a regular piece by Reverend Devlyn Brooks in the Religion section of the Brainerd Dispatch. He writes about topics of today with a profound sense of the challenges we face and how the Gospel can provide insights on how to best deal with these perceived problems.

His down-to-earth observations and advice reveal his love of fellow humans and an understanding of our fallen nature, as well as for his love of God and His teachings. I always look forward to his witty insights and sound advice.

Steve Quinn

Brainerd