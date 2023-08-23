Reader Opinion: Equal treatment under the Law

I want to thank the letter writer for their Reader Opinion letter, “National security and loyalty,” that appeared in the Wednesday, Aug. 9, Brainerd Dispatch. I want to assure each reader that I don’t have one issue with the opinion that the former President Donald Trump should be held accountable for his actions of having classified documents in his house in Florida. I firmly believe that every man and woman should be held accountable for their actions under the law, regardless of race, religion, creed, identity, national origin or political affiliation.

With that said, let’s not forget that our current President Joe Biden had classified documents at his home stored in a garage. Our former Vice President Mike Pence had classified documents at his home and a former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton not only had classified documents in her possession but hundreds if not thousands of classified documents sent to and unsecured email address that was discovered and pointed out and then she deleted most of them before an investigation could be completed.

If “We the People” are going to hold one person accountable for their actions in politics we should hold “all” persons accountable, regardless of what side of the aisle they sit on. Republicans, Democrats, Independents or any other political party should not be above the law, they should be held just as accountable as indicated in the Martin Opinion.

I am a proud American and I believe we should elect people who will: 1) Work for the people who elected them, 2) Enforce the laws of the land equally and unilaterally, 3) Uphold the constitution of the United States and 4) Ensure that America again rises and becomes a respected world leader.

May God Bless you and May God Bless the United States of America!

ADVERTISEMENT

J. Koenig

Brainerd