Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Everyone has rights

Books and history do not kill people — guns, hate and ignorance do.

Opinion by Deb Halsted
Today at 10:27 AM

I think Pete Stauber needs a history lesson in genetics and diversity in life. He has allowed by his lack of voice the damaging and loss of rights of all children. Perhaps he might take a step back when he finds out Professor Helmutt Haubold, a former doctor who experimented on Down syndrome children and others he perceived were not perfect and hired by Israel to experiment on God's children in 1960. His experiments were injecting animal cells into the brains of those with Down syndrome. When Israel found out he was actually a doctor at Buchenwald concentration camp who experimented on people Nazis deemed not worthy to be alive, along with millions of Jewish people and used religion to do it they ended his reign of terror. Now we have a radicalized Supreme Court doing the exact same thing, deeming people are not worthy of having rights. We have the insanity in Florida targeting the LBGT people and placing targets on their backs. Now this group of radicals is hiding behind religion to do it, just like Nazi Germany did to destroy people. Books and history do not kill people — guns, hate and ignorance do!

Deb Halsted

Baxter

