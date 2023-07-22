Reader Opinion: Explore ideas

We are very fortunate in the Brainerd School District 181. We have professional and seasoned teachers, an administration with an exceptional track record and an elected school board which takes its tasks seriously and does its work thoroughly. One example of this staff’s foresight is in the attention paid to library materials.

Recently a minority in our community have objected to the inclusion of certain books in the library because they do not fit with their individual philosophies. A policy was in place where the books are included in the library and the parents have the right to limit their students’ access to certain materials.

Isn’t that a win-win? The very precious right of free speech is maintained while parents who find certain materials objectionable can limit their students’ access. However, this cohort of the community seeks to go further. They not only want to protect their children from certain books, but they want to limit all students’ access to the material. When we have tenured faculty who sensitively select material for our students’ education, how is it that some want to limit all students' access to quality books.

Albert Einstein’s education philosophy is as follows: Ideas and solutions come not only from logical, systematic thought but also through imaginative and out of the box thinking. He believed in innovation, creativity and his vision of the world where learning is all about chasing one’s curiosity, asking questions, thinking out of the box and experimenting rather than mugging up facts.

If education is all about discovering new facts to influence our futures, why would we ever want to stop free speech, limit reading materials or tell our students they can’t explore new ideas?

Marty Halvorson

Brainerd