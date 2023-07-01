Reader Opinion: Fans and fanatics

We can all enjoy the enthusiasm that fans have for people, places, things and events that demonstrate erstwhile accomplishment and earned success. We can also understand fan loyalty to those same and similar, that while perhaps less accomplished and successful have shown honest and earnest efforts in making good whatever team, sport, individual, locale, or interest they give loyalty to.

And we can admire those who take their passions further, waiting longer for admissions, and making more for and from their players; staying true to a team when the odds are against them.

For many, there are boundaries with sorts of understandings where passion becomes less a level of love and more of an errant virus, jumping the fence, seeking others of virulent strains as hosts from which to grow and spread.

We have seen this historically as this coming November marks 100 years since Adolf Hitler led an attempted overthrow of the German Republic in the city of Munich, with 20 deaths, four of them police. Though unsuccessful, it made the news and the trial brought Hitler’s name forward to the public.

He wrote a book, “My Struggle”, honed his speech-giving skills and used an airplane to take him from city to city to speak to growing crowds, fanning the flames of fury of grievance and victimhood.

Inflation and intransigence roiled the pools of people getting little from governments deploying dictates of punitive reparations for a war gone bad.

With signs, signals and outfitted with brown shirts, they linked to recruits with the new communications tool of wonder — radio. Contrived mottos and especially enhanced depictions of others as the cause for peoples troubles, the new adherents were fed a fare of “it's not your fault” and the fans were fired up to become fanatics.

Philip L M Vaughan

Lake Edward Township