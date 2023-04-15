99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Fight for respect

Turn the other cheek obviously won't work with the "woke" progressive mob.

Opinion by G Boehmer
Today at 11:27 AM

The April 8 “ Outcomes ” Reader Opinion writer wrote an elegant piece on getting us back to peace and cooperation for the benefit of the country. At least that is what I read into the letter. I agree with everything he said in his letter. But the left has all but declared all out war on conservative policies and values.

That leaves us one choice. And that is to fight back for a nation that we can be proud to live in once again. Gain back some respect in a world that laughs at our "green" energy policies and drag shows for young children.

Turn the other cheek obviously won't work with the "woke" progressive mob.

G Boehmer

Brainerd

