Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: God is love

Fortunately, there are churches that still follow Jesus, such as ours.

Opinion by Cynthia Janes
Today at 9:27 AM

The clarity with which a local pastor recently conveyed the nature of his ministry inspired many of us to renew our commitment to follow a path different from the one suggested: the path of a man called Jesus, a man who taught us, first and foremost, that God is love, and that love of one another, rather than fear or hate, is the path we must follow if we want a better world. Fortunately, there are churches that still follow Jesus, such as ours, at which each Sunday service begins with the pastor saying, “No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here.” To me, this sounds more like something Jesus might have said, and I get to hear it every Sunday at First Congregational UCC in Brainerd.

Cynthia Janes

Brainerd

