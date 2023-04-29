Reader Opinion: God’s truths

Stunning analogies can be made between tactics used by today’s radical progressive left and criminal behaviors cited by a 1978 research report titled, “Anatomy of a Setup.” The research systematized illicit behavioral tactics and manipulative processes used by prison inmates to compromise the professionalism of correctional employees.

But analogous examples have reached alarming proportions. Like naive acquiescence to demands for tolerating diverse viewpoints that purposely obfuscate lies. Like perfidious techniques potentially controlling and manipulating America’s elections. Like the plethora of fallacious advocacies, both taxpayer and corporate funded, attacking Judeo-Christian principles founders chose as the best foundation for creating a moral society. Like the Minnesota DFL rushing to make Minnesota a sanctuary for evil , passing perfidious laws purposely pitted against the constitutional primacy and inviolability of natural human rights. We have seen accountability mechanisms circumvented and undermined while laws are unequally enforced. Democrat soft-on-crime policies have purposely invited, by any means necessary, the manipulative “criminal society” defined by that 1978 research, apparently seeking to fundamentally transform the hearts, minds, souls, and ultimately the nation, to do Satan’s bidding.

Americans are being set up. No one is exempt. Neither intellect nor seniority garners protection. Any wonder the American Thinker article “Leftism and the Minions of Satan” recommended being prepared, “…with God’s full armor, to stand against America’s deteriorating culture.”

Contrary to the Dispatch Reader Opinion letter, “ Religious homophobia ,” God’s grace grants no license to continue in sin, the Bible still defines marriage as being between a man and a woman, and His truths as recorded in the Bible are absolute, hardly subject to change. Unwittingly, the letter epitomized why the left is kicking and screaming. The more God’s truths are voiced against Satan’s lies, the more Satan’s demons scream to keep American society from returning to God.

Warner Gouin

Inver Grove Heights