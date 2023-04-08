Reader Opinion: Have faith

I was saddened as I read the Clergy View in The Dispatch on March 29. To hear such hate and fear from a Christian is disappointing. The writer references Jesus 14 times and evil and sin 15 times each.

I have found that people’s interpretation of the Bible tends to reflect their personal beliefs. The writer says, “Jesus sees our sin and evil in our world today.” It could read, “I see sin and evil in our world today.” Well, that certainly is true. Nobel laureate Isaac Bashevis Singer said, “If you keep on saying things are going to be bad, you have a good chance of being a prophet.”

To claim to know the mind of Jesus is far beyond the writer’s knowledge. While he is ordained, this is still just one human’s opinion.

As is so often the case, the writer is mixing the Old Testament, with stories of the angry, vengeful God and draconian laws, with the New Testament message of Jesus. Jesus taught love. We don’t need more words to describe Jesus’ teaching. It’s a simple, but extremely challenging mandate — love others as God loves you. Love your neighbor as yourself.

The direction “Fear not.” Or “Be not afraid” appears in the Bible over 350 times.

What would Jesus say? Love. Don’t be afraid.

I say, have a little faith.

Dan Hegstad

Brainerd