50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Heed Christ’s call

In the United Church of Christ, we know that the love of Christ we’re commanded to share extends to all our neighbors, including our LGBTQ siblings.

Stack of newspapers on a laptop computer.
Opinion by Rev. Shari Prestemon
Today at 10:27 AM

I was deeply distressed to read the recent Clergy View column “A sanctuary state for evil.” Such rhetoric about gay, lesbian, non-binary and transgender persons fuels violence against such persons that is already rampant across this country and does incredible harm to LGBTQ individuals and their families. Further, using the Christian faith to somehow substantiate such hate-filled claims is dangerous and false.

The Christian Gospels provide ample evidence that the way of Jesus was one of inclusive love. He intentionally welcomed those who others in that culture and time typically hated and excluded, including women, the poor and the sick. His example of love became his command to those who would claim him as their Messiah and teacher. Indeed, scriptures tell us that on the same night when Jesus stooped to wash his disciples’ feet in an act of humble service, he said, “I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples…” (John 13:34-35)

In the United Church of Christ, we know that the love of Christ we’re commanded to share extends to all our neighbors, including our LGBTQ siblings. We celebrate their gifts in our pulpits and in our pews, and see within them the beautiful image of God. As we walk the path of this blessed Holy Week, I pray all people of faith will heed Christ’s call to be known by our love.

Rev. Shari Prestemon

Conference Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Conference United Church of Christ, Minneapolis

What To Read Next
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Paying too much in taxes
April 08, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Doug Francis
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: What does Easter mean to you?
April 08, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Barbara Jean Lapka
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Have faith
April 08, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Dan Hegstad
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
prm-2023-2nd-pub-delinquent-tax.jpg
News
2023 Crow Wing County, MN Delinquent Tax List
April 07, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Knights of Columbus free throw place winners
Prep
Basketball: Area features two state free throw champs
April 08, 2023 04:57 AM
Above and Beyond logo
Local
Brainerd Public Schools accepting nominations for Above and Beyond awards
April 08, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Vincent James “Jim” Troiola
Local
American Legion national commander to speak at area posts April 19-20
April 08, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report