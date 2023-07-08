Reader Opinion: Help us fight

I am a Brainerd resident and I want to share some vital information with the reader.

On Monday July 10 I will attend the Brainerd School Board meeting at Forestview Middle School.

My purpose for attending is to see what the school board plans to do to remove the pornographic books from the public school library at Forest View Middle School.

At the June meeting people read excerpts from these books and it was shocking that this filth is being exposed to our children. We sat in stunned silence as the people read about sexual acts being done to an by children. Do I need to continue?

We have been told these books were marked "mature." Really? Does the reader know of a sixth, seventh or eighth grader you would describe as mature?

We need to know why this is happening right under our noses. Who is responsible for this trash? Someone within our school district gave the OK for these books, someone gave their approval and now "we the people" are trying to bring reason to this miscarriage of justice and rescue our students.

Please, attend the July 10 school board meeting with me or email the school board members and district staff and let them know of your concerns to help us fight against providing pornography to the children.

Dottie Smith

Brainerd