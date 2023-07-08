Reader Opinion: How?

How is it that the three Supreme Court justices that the most corrupt president stacked the court with are allowed to stay on? The justices should be elected just like every other office in government. But that's another story. They all lied during the nominating process, just like the derelict ex-president who appointed them for life has done every time he opens his mouth. We shouldn't be subject to the actions of everyone involved with this fiasco for several decades. We are just now discovering how corrupt some of the justices already seated are. Why is it that so many corrupt people end up in government thinking they can get away with their behavior?

Julie Pawlak

Hackensack