Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Illegal fireworks

Does local law enforcement attempt to stop illegal fireworks and cite the offenders?

Opinion by Ruth Shepard
Today at 10:27 AM

Does local law enforcement attempt to stop illegal fireworks and cite the offenders? I think not, even when they've been notified of occurrences. I get that people are excited to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks that are legally purchased from local retailers. But what I'm talking about are the illegal, big boomers that are set off any time of day or night and can continue at lengths of time and late into the night. There is one particular offender that lives on White Sand Lake who in addition to lofty, lengthy and loud fireworks displays also sporadically sets off M-80 firecrackers that severely startles neighborhood people and pets (and wildlife, no doubt). Officers, please serve and protect my neighborhood from this.

Ruth Shepard

Baxter

