Reader Opinion: It’s not fair

After the uncomfortable interruption of about 37 hours without power, I was reminded again (purely from an economical perspective) life is not fair. For example, we needed water (lots of it) to drink, bathe, flush, wash dishes, etc. I made two trips to the grocery store to purchase more water. We needed heat (even though temperatures in the 20s-30s weren’t dangerous inside the house). We have a gas fireplace that kept us cozy even without the fan working. We needed light after sunset. We had several battery powered lamps and flashlights to help us see our way around. We enjoyed (but didn’t need) our battery powered radio. Water, heat, light and shelter — basic needs met because we were able to purchase those essentials. Take away purchase power and the 37 hours aren’t an uncomfortable interruption but a painful endurance. Consider those who live a painful endurance daily. I had a first-hand glimpse of some very resilient men and women as a volunteer at the warming shelter in Brainerd. Thankfully, there they had water, heat, light and a bed. I have income — a retirement savings and Social Security insurance, as do most of you. Some of us have more than others. Many have not close to enough. Please don’t say I was blessed to have enough. That’s not the way God operates. And, while my work provided me with adequate income and savings, I was privileged to have access to education and a career. What I hope you hear in all of this is 37 hours without the necessities we take for granted heightened my compassion for those who don’t have enough daily. Indeed, life isn’t fair and neither is God. God is gracious. Christmas is God’s uncomfortable interruption for believers who forget that life isn’t fair and God is gracious.

Terry Frovik

Lake Shore