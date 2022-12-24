Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Reader Opinion: It’s not fair

Life isn’t fair and neither is God. God is gracious. Christmas is God’s uncomfortable interruption for believers who forget that life isn’t fair and God is gracious.

Stack of newspapers on a laptop computer.
Opinion by Reader Opinion: It’s not fair
December 24, 2022 01:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

After the uncomfortable interruption of about 37 hours without power, I was reminded again (purely from an economical perspective) life is not fair. For example, we needed water (lots of it) to drink, bathe, flush, wash dishes, etc. I made two trips to the grocery store to purchase more water. We needed heat (even though temperatures in the 20s-30s weren’t dangerous inside the house). We have a gas fireplace that kept us cozy even without the fan working. We needed light after sunset. We had several battery powered lamps and flashlights to help us see our way around. We enjoyed (but didn’t need) our battery powered radio. Water, heat, light and shelter — basic needs met because we were able to purchase those essentials. Take away purchase power and the 37 hours aren’t an uncomfortable interruption but a painful endurance. Consider those who live a painful endurance daily. I had a first-hand glimpse of some very resilient men and women as a volunteer at the warming shelter in Brainerd. Thankfully, there they had water, heat, light and a bed. I have income — a retirement savings and Social Security insurance, as do most of you. Some of us have more than others. Many have not close to enough. Please don’t say I was blessed to have enough. That’s not the way God operates. And, while my work provided me with adequate income and savings, I was privileged to have access to education and a career. What I hope you hear in all of this is 37 hours without the necessities we take for granted heightened my compassion for those who don’t have enough daily. Indeed, life isn’t fair and neither is God. God is gracious. Christmas is God’s uncomfortable interruption for believers who forget that life isn’t fair and God is gracious.

Terry Frovik

Lake Shore

Related Topics: READERS VIEWLETTERS TO THE EDITORRELIGIONCHRISTMAS
What to read next
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a time for family and friends to gather together to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
December 24, 2022 01:45 PM
 · 
By  Barbara Jean Lapka
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Spend, spend, spend
Someone needs to explain to me where we get the billions to support every other conflict and charity in the world and fail to have money to support our own citizens.
December 24, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  G Boehmer
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Learn to ride the bus!
If you haven’t ridden the Brainerd bus, do try it out. It was a wonderful experience.
December 24, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Cookie Zierman
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Christmas memories of Hurrle Hall
It is unthinkable that this historical landmark was able to be needlessly demolished and is gone forever.
December 21, 2022 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Lois Maciej