99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: It’s not the criminals

None of these shooters would be considered a criminal until they committed these horrendous acts.

Stack of newspapers on a laptop computer.
Opinion by Sally Boos
Today at 10:27 AM

The Reader Opinion “Safety or control?” published in the Dispatch on April 12 is correct. Criminals do not care about gun regulations. The individual who killed five people in Louisville was not a criminal. He used a legally bought AR-15 to slaughter innocents. The individual who killed three children in Nashville was not a criminal. He legally bought seven firearms from five different stores in a short time. The 18 year old who killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York, was not a criminal. He purchased an AR-15 style rifle from a federally licensed gun dealer. The Uvalde gunman who killed 19 children and adults legally bought two AR style rifles before the attack. The Parkland, Florida, killer purchased his AR-15 style rifle legally. If you define a criminal as an individual who has committed a crime or has been convicted of a crime, then none of these shooters would be considered a criminal until they committed these horrendous acts. I don’t think it's the criminals we need to be worried about.

Sally Boos

Baxter

What To Read Next
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Fight for respect
April 15, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  G Boehmer
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Show compassion to all
April 15, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Wendy Adamson
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Change property value rules
April 15, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Diane Cash
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A technician with the U.S. Geological Society lands his boat after measuring stream flow on the Mississippi River.
Local
USGS measures the stream flow on the Mississippi
April 19, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Sports action photos of softball and track
Prep
Track and Field: Warrior girls 1st, boys 2nd
April 18, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Kevin Hines.
Columns
Midweek Motivator: Talking about mental health and suicide
April 19, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd City Hall with snow on the ground
Local
Council rejects proposal for backup generator at City Hall in case of power outage
April 17, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke