Reader Opinion: It’s not the criminals

The Reader Opinion “Safety or control?” published in the Dispatch on April 12 is correct. Criminals do not care about gun regulations. The individual who killed five people in Louisville was not a criminal. He used a legally bought AR-15 to slaughter innocents. The individual who killed three children in Nashville was not a criminal. He legally bought seven firearms from five different stores in a short time. The 18 year old who killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York, was not a criminal. He purchased an AR-15 style rifle from a federally licensed gun dealer. The Uvalde gunman who killed 19 children and adults legally bought two AR style rifles before the attack. The Parkland, Florida, killer purchased his AR-15 style rifle legally. If you define a criminal as an individual who has committed a crime or has been convicted of a crime, then none of these shooters would be considered a criminal until they committed these horrendous acts. I don’t think it's the criminals we need to be worried about.

Sally Boos

Baxter