Reader Opinion: Justice delayed is justice denied

We are all aware of the legal maxim, “Justice delayed is justice denied,” usually referring to the need for a speedy trial, but in our current political system it also has a slightly different meaning in the legal proceedings against Donald Trump, in which case it means that the legal process is taking so long that people are beginning to lose faith in any real justice as an outcome. In the current case the justice referred to is the justice required by a democratic society if it is to have any real authority. Our society has been denied its due justice for nearly two and a half years. Some might think that, rather than having the courage to make the hard judgments, they are hoping for things to somehow change so they do not have to act.

The theory, with some basis in reality, is that if you can drag things out long enough the energy wanes and you can win by default, or the results are much milder due to fatigue, or that the social environment has changed so much as to make the entire process a moot point.

Those in this nation who believe in the need to sustain a democratic tradition based on equality under the law are beginning to believe that the delayed justice for Donald Trump is justice denied yet sorely needed for the cause of democracy to continue to flourish.

Bob Passi

Baxter