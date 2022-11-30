Reader Opinion: Lack of transparency

A school board meeting is set for Monday Dec. 12, 2022, at Forestview Middle School at 6 p.m.

At this time the school board is scheduled to select a firm for the district strategic plan.

The school district currently has a strategic plan in place! What is wrong with the current plan? Have any potential deficiencies in the current plan been identified?

The newly elected board members DJ Donlinger, Randy Heideman and Sarah Speer are not included in this meeting. They will begin their term in January, why the rush to choose whom is hired to implement the new strategic plan?

'We the People" voted for new faces and ideas, allow these to shine through by waiting until January before this decision is made.

It appears to a lot of Brainerd people that this decision is being rushed and for "We the People" it displays a lack of transparency on the part of the school district.

"We the People" deserve to know why DJ Donlinger, Randy Heidman and Sarah Speer will not be included in this decision taking place on Monday Dec. 12, 2022.

The school district superintendent owes the constituents of this community an explanation.

Dottie Smith

Brainerd