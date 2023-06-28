Reader Opinion: Lead with the truth

I read the school board meeting notes and comments from community members about books. Sadly they are choosing not to listen, which is what many wish our children would do. That is poor role modeling on their part. Parents can designate what books they want their child to read or not read, that is accommodated by the schools. What parents cannot do is dictate to other parents what should be in school for their children to read. I personally believe bullies are made, not by schools, but by a complete lack of accountability for bullies, whether they are in public office or in our workforce or every other area of our lives. Sadly people do not seem to understand, perhaps they need to study history, is that religion used as a weapon destroys lives and was used for the murders of millions in the Holocaust and in our country the attempted genocide of Native Americans. Jim Jones used religion to destroy vulnerable peoples. The Bible cherry picked by many to hurt and punish others will destroy all, which is why people left other countries and came here. The Pope brought forth the ugly of what religion did to indigenous peoples, people used religion to declare these human beings as 60% human, which effectively took away all their rights as human beings. We have to lead with kindness and truth if we are to survive, more importantly to me is if our children and their children are to survive .

Deb Halsted

Baxter