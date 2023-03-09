99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Reader Opinion: Leave Minnesota?

I was thinking of moving to Idaho but it’s now invaded by Californians who ruined that state. God help us all.

Opinion by G Boehmer
March 09, 2023 12:00 PM

Good people will start leaving Minnesota. Yes I said it. Felons will now vote. The revolving door justice system puts the felons back on the street. The $17 billion surplus will be squandered away rather than returned to the people who paid for it! Abortion on demand for anyone. Progressive controlled Legislature with rubber stamp as governor.

G Boehmer

Brainerd

