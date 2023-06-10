99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Let’s talk

I have a card game called The Deep that I'd like to play with anyone who would like to talk about issues that don't relate to politics or world affairs.

Opinion by Carter Kuehn
Today at 11:27 AM

I recently had a conversation with someone I met at a local swimming pool. We talked for about 45 minutes about our families, homes and cars. There was no talk about politics or the woes of the world. I realized after we were done that it had been a long time since I had a meaningful conversation without all the drama. I have reserved the big meeting room at the Brainerd Public Library from 2-4 p.m. on July 1. I have a card game called The Deep that I'd like to play with anyone who would like to talk about issues that don't relate to politics or world affairs. I have played this game with friends and we had much fun having interesting conversations. There's no need to make a reservation. Just show up at the library on Saturday, July 1, and we'll see how it goes.

Carter Kuehn

Brainerd

