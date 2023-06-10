Reader Opinion: Let’s talk

I recently had a conversation with someone I met at a local swimming pool. We talked for about 45 minutes about our families, homes and cars. There was no talk about politics or the woes of the world. I realized after we were done that it had been a long time since I had a meaningful conversation without all the drama. I have reserved the big meeting room at the Brainerd Public Library from 2-4 p.m. on July 1. I have a card game called The Deep that I'd like to play with anyone who would like to talk about issues that don't relate to politics or world affairs. I have played this game with friends and we had much fun having interesting conversations. There's no need to make a reservation. Just show up at the library on Saturday, July 1, and we'll see how it goes.

Carter Kuehn

Brainerd