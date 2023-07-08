Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Look both ways

I am hyper aware of the amount of pedestrians crossing wherever it is convenient.

Opinion by Connie Jenson
Today at 11:27 AM

I’m from a tiny lakes area town that bursts with visitors in the summer months. Yes, I complain about the amount of traffic but I’m also grateful that visitors bring so much to our community and the vast majority of you are all very welcome.

Driving down the main street today I had a group of about eight teenagers walk right in front of my car and I muttered an expletive. No one looked my way. Except dad, bringing up the rear, who threw up his hands at me because apparently he could read lips.

I don’t want to run over your kids, I drive at a slow crawl and pray a toddler doesn’t dart in from of my car. I am hyper aware of the amount of pedestrians crossing wherever it is convenient. And I always stop, happy to let you cross. But, God forbid, what happens when a driver isn’t paying attention? Driver’s wrong. Driver’s in jail. Kids are hurt or worse.

Look both ways before crossing the street. Parenting 101.

Connie Jenson

Nisswa

