Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Love them all

One is straight, two are gay, one is trans. Guess which is which. Does it matter?

Opinion by Colleen LeBlanc
Today at 10:27 AM

In response to the March 29 Clergy View, I have a nephew who is a doctor, musician, athlete, married and all around great guy. I have a friend who is a non-traditional student, married, completing a social services major and is a grandmother caring for her granddaughter. I have a brother-in-law, single, who is a retired postmaster and an artist who contributes time and talent to his community. I have a friend who is a former teacher, widowed, but now coordinates weddings at a local church. One is straight, two are gay, one is trans. Guess which is which. Does it matter? Not to me. I love them all.

Colleen LeBlanc

Fort Ripley

