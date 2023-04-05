Reader Opinion: Love thy neighbor as thyself

I subscribe to Brainerd Dispatch. I read everything so that I can know my community and understand it better and I can be an informed and involved citizen. I am a Christian and a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Brainerd. I always read the Wednesday Religion page. There is much that I can agree with.

The Clergy View of March 29 disturbed me, “The sanctuary state for evil.” Yes, there is evil and sin in our world, but the minister focusing on only two topics was what disturbed me. It was a harsh judgment as we approach Easter. My church is an open and affirming denomination. God’s grace is available to everyone.

When I die I do not believe that God is going to ask me about the two men down the street who got married, or the girl next door who had an abortion, or the atheist who lives on the corner. God will ask me if I loved those people as God has called me to do. (Matthew 22:37.)

The Clergy View writer seems to have forgotten about many important issues of social justice.

In this time before Easter, I urge local churches to continue to reach out and offer support to people in our community who are in crisis. The Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen, the Salvation Army Food Shelf, The Bridge on 7th. We have affordable housing and child care shortages. Let us all continue to do God’s work in our world and this community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcia Ferris

Brainerd