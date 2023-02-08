Reader Opinion: Minnesota is changing fast

I am a lifelong Minnesota resident viewing myself as an independent. It seems to me that politicians in both parties lie and pander for votes and power. Before the election in 2022 Governor Walz campaigned on a more moderate “Minnesotan” position on abortions. He has now signed the most inhumane and barbaric abortion bill in the USA. It permits at the time of birth full term 36 week abortions. Also sterilizations and abortions for minors without parental notification. This is all under the guise of “a right to healthcare”. It was passed by a one vote margin in the MN State Senate, hardly a mandate. Disgusting to me are the laughing, grinning selfie taking Legislators found on social media at our Capitol. Why the glee?

Additionally, Governor Walz has the audacity to propose an increase in spending of over 20% with a nearly $18 billion surplus. Higher payroll taxes, fishing licenses, park permits, license tabs, and more spending on the way. Don’t worry about eliminating electrical power derived from natural gas, coal, and nuclear. He will just get power companies to deploy wind turbines and solar farms, plenty of power to supply your new 220V EV charging outlet.

How about the $1000 surplus refund for all? If you earned over $75,000, you get nothing even though you paid in the most.

Ask yourself “One Minnesota”: Would you have voted for Governor Walz if you knew he would sign the extreme abortion bill, propose raising taxes, and not refunding the surplus to those earning over $75,000?

I have always thought Minnesota was a reasonable place to live, work, and raise a family. With the last election entering us into a one party rule things have changed. I no longer recognize this state.

Paul Larsen

Rural Brainerd