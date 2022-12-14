Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Reader Opinion: Misleading comments

The time to stop taxing Minnesotans on money they have earned for all their work at retirement has to stop.

Opinion by Patty Lyman
December 14, 2022 12:00 PM
Our governor is very misleading in his comments regarding taxing recipients of Social Security. He makes comments on how Minnesota is taxing the wealthy. They are indeed taxing the wealthy recipients, but they are also taxing the middle class and the poor. The time to stop taxing Minnesotans on money they have earned for all their work at retirement has to stop. We have an excess of taxpayers money and while we want to support schools, remember, Social Security recipients also pay school taxes and levy taxes.

Patty Lyman

Palisade

