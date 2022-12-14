Reader Opinion: Misleading comments
The time to stop taxing Minnesotans on money they have earned for all their work at retirement has to stop.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Our governor is very misleading in his comments regarding taxing recipients of Social Security. He makes comments on how Minnesota is taxing the wealthy. They are indeed taxing the wealthy recipients, but they are also taxing the middle class and the poor. The time to stop taxing Minnesotans on money they have earned for all their work at retirement has to stop. We have an excess of taxpayers money and while we want to support schools, remember, Social Security recipients also pay school taxes and levy taxes.
Patty Lyman
Palisade
It is unthinkable that this historical landmark was able to be needlessly demolished and is gone forever.
There is no need to dwell on regrets but there is benefit to gaining the strength to be able to visit them so that we can better see their limitations and flaws.