Opinion Letters

Reader Opinion: Most corrupt?

We have the most corrupt president in history in the country right now.

Stack of newspapers on a laptop computer.
Opinion by G. Boehmer
Today at 11:27 AM

Your letter writer writes about the actions of the most corrupt president? We have the most corrupt president in history in the country right now! And as for the letter writer’s assessment of the Supreme Court, remember that Obama selected Merrick Garland as a potential Supreme Court justice. Talk about being stuck with someone for decades! His actions as Attorney General speaks to his character!.

G. Boehmer

Brainerd

