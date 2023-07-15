Reader Opinion: Most corrupt?
We have the most corrupt president in history in the country right now.
Your letter writer writes about the actions of the most corrupt president? We have the most corrupt president in history in the country right now! And as for the letter writer’s assessment of the Supreme Court, remember that Obama selected Merrick Garland as a potential Supreme Court justice. Talk about being stuck with someone for decades! His actions as Attorney General speaks to his character!.
G. Boehmer
Brainerd
