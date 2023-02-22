Reader Opinion: National debt not going away

There it is. The national debt. No one will talk about it, except to raise the ceiling without any cuts to current spending. Or vote for anyone who wants to curb it. But the interest alone will out strip what we currently spend on national defense by 2027. Something no one can say we don't need!

But there is not a politician who will run on a platform of curbing the national debt. Why would they? Because the minute the topic of Medicare or Social Security comes up they will be labeled a facist or now, even better, a racist for suggesting that we retool to keep the programs alive before they fall into the inevitable abyss.

The new generation should be the ones up in arms about the current situation. They will be stuck paying the bill in the long term. But it seems they are caught in the whirlwind of climate change, green energy and, of course, diversity training.

It's never going away. But there it is. The national debt.

G. Boehmer

Brainerd