Reader Opinion: National security and loyalty

I’ve had two top secret security clearances, one from the military, one civilian. I was instructed on the proper handling and protection of classified information. It was explained to me the vital importance of these secrets. My conduct could affect not only my safety and security, but that of our country, and possibly even other countries.

If I had committed even one-tenth the violations of security the former president has admitted to, I would expect to be immediately arrested and placed into solitary confinement pending trial, before I could reveal (or sell) those secrets to enemies. The safety of my 320 million fellow U.S. citizens could be otherwise compromised.

The former president is whining and complaining like a spoiled child. He’s not being picked on. He’s being treated outrageously too leniently!

I wonder about the mental stability or loyalty to our country of those who are defending his actions. The former Republican president didn’t seem particular about who he hired, as long as their loyalty was first to him instead of our country. Otherwise he’d find ways to get rid of them. It’s how you build a dictatorship, not a democracy. He even seemed OK at the prospect of our vice president of the United States, Mike Pence, being publicly lynched by a mob of nuisance people because Pence was loyal to our Constitution, more than to the former president.

Supporters of the defeated former president would have been more helpful to him by beginning to withdraw more and more of their support when they could plainly see where he was headed. If they cared about him, they could have slowed him down before he got into this much trouble, because he has little self control. Instead, they foolishly kept shoveling him money, and blinded themselves to reality.

A. Martin

Merrifield