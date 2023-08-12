Reader Opinion: Neglecting our children

As “Sound of Freedom” rings for hundreds of sex trafficking victims around the globe, we are letting the children of our community to still be enslaved. According to Minnesota Student Survey data approximately 1% of students or over 6,000 students have been victims of sexual exploitation, but the real figure is likely much larger. Currently the trend of sex traffickers in Minnesota is to ensnare the victim in a relationship where they are forced into pornography or prostitution. This makes it so the victim does not consider the situation as sex trafficking and will instead perceive it as an abusive relationship. Traffickers use this method as it decreases the chances of the victim to report them to police and because police are more likely to treat the report as such. The sound of freedom is rarely given to the children who fall victim to sex trafficking due to the lack of resources and response that police dedicate to the issue. The Brainerd PD was found to violate DOJ guidelines by destroying 44 untested rape kits within 3 years in 2020, more than any agency in the state. Often only because the perpetrator claimed the encounter was consensual. This lack of justice and action by police allows for sex traffickers and serial rapists to roam our streets. This contributes to the hopelessness that victims have, as the sound of freedom is nearly impossible for them to hear when our justice system ignores their cries for help. Many see only one way out, death, as 54% of students who were sexually exploited had attempted suicide. Without a system of justice for victims, we are neglecting our most vulnerable population and letting our children be bought and sold for sex. Our children are currently for sale in the Brainerd lakes area.

Andrew Mendez

Nisswa