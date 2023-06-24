Reader Opinion: No protections

You can always tell when progressives are getting nervous about having their true agenda exposed.

They start throwing around words like “demagogues” and then slide into making comparisons to people like Hitler and Mussolini. Then, right on cue, will instinctively divide people into identity categories. That's precisely what the opinion writer did on June 14.

I, too, attended the God and Government Town Hall hosted by State Reps. Ben Davis, Josh Heintzeman, Walter Hudson and State Sen. Justin Eichorn.

Each legislator had an opportunity to speak to the crowd.

When Ben Davis addressed the audience, he mentioned the impacts of the bills swept through under Democrat majorities. What I did not hear him do was mention any bill specifically, other than the massive health care omnibus bill, which effectively repealed the Born Alive Protection Act.

Repealed it.

What is, or was, the Born Alive Protection Act?

It had stated, “A born alive infant as a result of an abortion shall be fully recognized as a human person, and accorded immediate protection under the law. All reasonable measures consistent with good medical practice, shall be taken by the responsible medical personnel to preserve the life and health of the born alive infant.”

The new, Democrat version removes any mention of an infant surviving abortion and the directive to preserve the life and health of the infant, merely inserting, "to provide care.”

Quite simply, there are no longer any protections in place for that aborted child that lives. None.

The Democrats yell, “That's never happened in Minnesota!”

That's not the point. There is absolutely no protection for the aborted survivor.

Why, it's the type of cruel, godless policies imposed in Marxist countries, like China and Cuba.

No wonder the DFL progressives are getting nervous by this obvious similarity being exposed to truth!

Tony Bauer

Nisswa