Reader Opinion: Nope

So Joe Biden is running for a second term as president. I saw the video. I was not impressed.

Did he brag about the economy? Nope.

Did he brag about his green energy initiatives? Nope

Did he mention the chaos at the southern border (and now the Northern border) and his insane immigration policy? Nope.

Did he brag about his failed foreign policy and the debacle of the Afghanistan withdrawal? Nope.

ADVERTISEMENT

He did bash Republicans and called out MAGA. Is that what a successful president does? Nope.

So Joe wants another four years as president? I say, nope!

G. Boehmer

Brainerd