Reader Opinion: Not much time left

The other day I had a very warm feeling in my heart after reading what a theater manager had to say about the religious movie out now. I always thought that theater people always had to be neutral about every movie, good or bad, if they wanted to sell tickets but I take my hat off to this one for standing up for the right and advertising for it. Thank you so much, sir. The Lord will bless you much for doing that.

Everywhere you look there are signs of the times and it is very comforting to know that what we have been praying for all this time is finally right around the corner — the rapture! I think people are more ready to hear this than anything before because times are getting more difficult every day in preparation for Jesus to come and take all these who have confessed they are sinners and asked Jesus to forgive them and come to live in their hearts forever and be with Him in heaven with all their loved ones and everyone who has made Jesus their Lord and savior. We must continue to pray for everyone who has not made that decision yet that they will do so very soon because there isn’t much time left.

We all know what the alternative to heaven is so please take this very seriously because it is forever. We have a choice. God bless you all.

C.S. Long

Brainerd