Reader Opinion: Nuclear power

We all know how many people are trying to stop climate change by using renewables like solar and wind power, but another alternative exists that does not release carbon dioxide — nuclear power.

Nuclear power is much more reliable than renewables. Another advantage is that the raw materials needed to power a nuclear power plant have an extremely high energy density; it would take 88 tons of coal to produce as much energy as 1 kg of uranium!

One of the main concerns with nuclear power is the potential for radioactive contamination. Radioactive contamination from nuclear power plants mainly occurs if the material is improperly stored or transported, or from leakage at a plant. Nevertheless, nuclear power is one of the safest energy sources in the world; the technological improvement has made nuclear power plants much safer and less likely to experience a radioactive meltdown or leak.

One major disadvantage of building a nuclear power plant is that it is expensive and takes a while before it is more profitable than a fossil fuel plant. One reason for this is extensive regulations. However with new technologies, some restrictions can be loosened.

Another issue is the politics involved with nuclear power, with other power sources like wind power being the leading political topic for energy. So politicians seldom talk about nuclear power, which keeps people from knowing about it in depth.

Nuclear power has risks involved with it, but so does fossil fuel energy and renewables. Nuclear energy's low chance for radioactive contamination can be considered a risk worth taking, which would go far in stopping global warming and improving our energy infrastructure.

Matthew Lux

Eighth grade, Online Crosslake Community School

Crosslake