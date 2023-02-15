Reader Opinion: Of foundational importance

Wonder why some people boldly advocate for the name “Christmas break” rather than “Winter break” on our school’s calendar? In part it’s the same reason some people call on a pastor when in crisis or call on a chaplain when desperate and sick in the hospital. In each case the underlying truth is the same: ultimately we know what (or who) is important. To many of us Christ is vital. For our culture, the acknowledgement of Christmas is truth telling. It’s sharing with our students and families that Christmas exists as a meaningful part of our heritage. This is not about forced choice or the mighty or the majority making the rules. This is about our history, acknowledging our culture, and being truthful about the foundation we are standing on. It should be up to individuals to choose what they do with this reality. For true choice to exist in our culture there must be options, not a neutralized, sanitized environment that pretends our history does not exist. Please share this with our local school board. Ask them to rename the break that occurs over Dec. 25 the “Christmas break.” It’s important for our public servants to hear how our history has meaning for us today.

Sherry Solstad

Baxter