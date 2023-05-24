99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Reader Opinion: Our owned course

Opinion by Philip L M Vaughan
Today at 10:27 AM

We have observed and perhaps noted with others the changing attitude and course of the sun, which is now nearer in its proximity and longer in its durations.

It can be stirring in its effect, invigorating in its promise of changes to come. We want warmer weather, having endured the shorter days and darker hours of the cold that is key in our clime.

And we may have wondered about some folks, chafing at the upward and onward accomplishments of others, making ill with a malign and malignant malevolence that permeates from the skin to bone.

When younger, I received medical attention from a health care provider who exuded kindness, consideration and empathy beyond what I had observed earlier from others. When I asked, “How are you so nice?” came the reply, “I have a family member who is always so angry so often that I just decided that I did not want to be like that.”

This stuck in my memory and has surfaced time and again when I may have acted more with anger and wished to be more like the provident provider that treated an injury.

I’ve since been coming about to a course that is more marveling and delighted in the positive and affirming accomplishments of others; recognizing better that they are strands of a weaving of a great and continuing creation story.

Disappointments are more a function of my owned expectations, which could be better countered as indicators, both leading and lagging.

Problems remain and it is reasonable to expect that they will continue to be constant, giving us all job security if our efforts would be to find and bring solutions to the forefront.

Not everything works well but that gives us many seasons for searches in finding fixes for the future.

Philip L M Vaughan

Lake Edward Township

